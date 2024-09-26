Lions center Frank Ragnow declared out against Seahawks with pectoral injury

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has been declared out for Monday night's game against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks with a pectoral injury.

Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Thursday, four days before playing the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

Ragnow is a three-time Pro Bowl player who leads one of the best offensive lines in the league.

The Lions will likely move Graham Glasgow from left guard to center, a position he has played in two of his nine seasons.

Michael Niese, Kayode Awosika and Dan Skipper are potential candidates to start at guard on a reshaped line without Ragnow when the Lions (2-1) host the Seahawks (3-0) on Monday night.