Detroit Lions fans excited for coming season following team's first preseason win

By Kelly Vaughen

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions won their first preseason game of the season, 21-16, over the New York Giants.

Fans at the game said they hope this is the start of a spectacular season.

"Going in from last year's season, they did better than previous ones. They're stepping up from last year, I reckon," said Brenden Armistead, a Lions fan from Australia.

The Faggie family is also feeling the hype.

"We live in San Deigo, we're in town. I'm from Detroit, so life-long Lions fans," said Alice Faggie. "Every year it was 'this is the year, this is the year.' And I feel like this really might be the year, so it's exciting."

Many fans agreed, including Eric Unger, whose YouTube channel, "It's 2 Easy," is devoted to the Detroit Lions.

"We've upgraded every position nearly. Everyone played good. We finished 8 and 2 to end the year, and we got better. The leagues got to watch out," he said.

Unger and his group go to every single Lions game, home and away.

"I'm sure a lot more Lions fans will be out to the away games this year, and I can't wait to see all of them."

He said Lions fans have a lot to look forward to this season.

"Making the playoffs, hosting a playoff game. Jared Goff slinging that thing. My boy Derrick Barnes making every tackle out there on the defense. I'm just so excited for this year. To actually be a great team this year."  

The next Lions preseason game is on Aug. 16 at Ford Field against the Jaguars.

Kelly Vaughen
kelly-vaughen.jpg

Kelly Vaughen is a reporter and weekend evening anchor for CBS News Detroit.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 11:16 PM

First published on August 11, 2023 / 11:16 PM

