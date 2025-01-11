Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson swamped with head coaching interviews

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Despite the Detroit Lions (15-2) enjoying a first-round playoff bye as the NFC's No. 1 seed, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have been busy with head coaching interviews.

Aaron Glenn

Glenn was hired to lead the defense on Jan. 19, 2021, just one day before the team hired head coach Dan Campbell. This season marks his 11th as a coach in the NFL.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

On Thursday, the New York Jets interviewed Glenn for their head coaching job, followed by the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Glenn is scheduled to meet virtually with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The New England Patriots requested to interview Glenn, but he reportedly turned down their request. It's unclear why he turned down the Patriots.

Ben Johnson

Johnson joined the Lions in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach. After three seasons bouncing between roles within the organization, he was was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Detroit led the NFL in touchdowns scored this season, and each of the last three seasons it has finished in the top 5 in scoring.

Johnson drew interest from teams looking for a head coach last year, but he ultimately decided to return to the team.

The New England Patriots interviewed Johnson on Friday, and he was scheduled to interview with the Las Vegas Raiders the same day.

On Saturday, Johnson met with the Jaguars and Bears.

All interviews with Glenn and Johnson must be done virtually because the top-seeded Lions are getting ready for the playoffs.

