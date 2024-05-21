Lil Wayne added to 2024 Afro Nation Detroit festival lineup

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Afro Nation is returning for another year in Detroit, and this year's lineup will include rapper Lil Wayne.

The music icon will join PartyNextdDoor, Nigerian artists Rema, Arya Starr and Detroit native Kash Doll for the two-day event at the Bedrock Douglass site on Aug. 17 and 18.

Tickets are $199 for general admission and $299 for VIP.

According to its website, the festival features Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, R&B, Dancehall, Amapiano, and Afro-House music on two stages. In addition to live performances, there will also be five DJs.

Last year's lineup included Ari Lennox, Latto, Coi Leray, Davido and Burna Boy.

For a full list of this year's performers, visit Afro Nation Detroit's website.