Lighthouse of Oakland County hosting annual Rent Party in support of families

(CBS DETROIT) - Lighthouse of Oakland County is hosting its seventh annual Rent Party on Sunday, June 11.

The event, which will be held at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, supports the organization's programs that give back to those who need it most.

Ryan Hertz, CEO of Lighthouse, sat down with CBS News Detroit on Tuesday to discuss the organization and the upcoming event.

Visit my.lighthousemi.org/rentparty for more information on the Rent Party.

Watch the full conversation with Hertz in the video above.