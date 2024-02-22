Library of Congress releases Rosa Parks' pancake recipe written on Detroit bank envelope

(CBS DETROIT) - The Library of Congress has released Rosa Parks' "Featherlite Pancakes" recipe.

Rosa Parks wrote the recipe on the back of a bank envelope from the First Independence National Bank of Detroit.

"We've been getting requests on other platforms for Rosa Parks' pancake recipe so we brought it out from the Manuscripts Division to share," according to a social media post by the Library of Congress.

The handwritten recipe is part of the Rosa Parks Papers collection, which was gifted to the Library of Congress in 2016. The collection consists of about 7,500 items in the Manuscript Division, along with 2,500 photographs.

The following is Parks' recipe, as she wrote on the bank envelope.

Rose Parks' "Featherlite Pancake" recipe Library of Congress

Rosa Parks' "Featherlite Pancakes" recipe

Sift together

1 C flour

2 T B. powder

1/2 t salt

2 T sugar

Mix

1 egg

1/4 C milk

1/3 C peanut butter melted

1 T shortening or oil

Combine with dry ingredients

Cook at 275 degrees on griddle

Rosa Parks in Detroit

Rosa Parks moved to Detroit, where her brother livedafter she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.

While in Detroit, Parks worked as an administrative aid to Rep. John Conyers from 1965 to 1988, wrote several books, and founded the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self-Development, which educates the youth about civil rights," according to the Detroit Historical Society.

Parks was 92 when she died at her home in Detroit on Oct. 24, 2005.

Her funeral service was held at a Detroit church, and she was buried at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

"A seven-hour funeral service was held for her at the Greater Grace Temple Church in Detroit, followed by a procession in which thousands of people came to celebrate one of the bravest and most influential figures of the 20th century," the Detroit Historical Society said.