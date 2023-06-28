Lenawee County deputy pleads no contest in shooting that injured unarmed suspect

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Lenawee County sheriff's deputy pleaded no contest to accidentally shooting an unarmed suspect in 2022.

Kirk June, 54, is charged with one count of willful neglect of duty. With the plea, he is required to resign from the sheriff's office.

On April 3, 2022, June employed a K9 to search for the suspect in a vacant lot. After the dog found the unarmed suspect lying on the ground, June pulled out his gun and accidentally discharged it, striking the suspect in the shoulder, according to a press release.

"Officers who harm the community members they are sworn to protect must be held to account," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "The reckless or negligent shooting of an unarmed suspect is a serious offense, not a workplace accident. I'm grateful to my department's staff for their work on this matter. Not everyone is cut out to wear a badge and this plea will ensure this defendant no longer serves as a Lenawee County Deputy."

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4.