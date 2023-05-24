Lawrence Tech, United Way partner to award 100 scholarships to LTU summer camps

(CBS DETROIT) - Summer is right around the corner, and now is the time to sign up your child for one of Lawrence Technological University's summer camps.

The academic camps are geared toward students interested in engineering, technology, design and science.

This year, Lawrence Tech and the United Way are partnering to award 100 full scholarships to LTU's summer camps.

Students living in Pontiac, Hazel Park, Southfield, Holly Township, Oak Park, Madison Heights, Keego Harbor, Walled Lake and Wixom are eligible to receive one of the scholarships.

To register for any of LTU's summer camps, visit here. If you live in one of the nine Oakland County communities that are eligible to receive a full scholarship, use code "Oakland" at checkout.