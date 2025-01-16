Filmmaker Lawrence Lamont credits Detroit for his creative journey

(CBS DETROIT) — This weekend, a Detroit native is stepping into the spotlight as his latest film hits the big screen.

Lawrence Lamont is a writer and director who got his start filming music videos for Grammy-winning artist Big Sean and is now making waves in Hollywood. His new film, "One of Them Days," showcases his talents on a whole new level.

Lamont credits his Detroit upbringing with inspiring his creativity and shaping his career.

"The city of Detroit is full of hustlers, also stylized," Lamont said. "I try to bring that with my camera work, with the colors I use, all the choices I make visually."

Lamont's work focuses on bold storytelling, diverse voices, and unique perspectives — elements he says are deeply rooted in his experiences growing up in Detroit.

"From teachers to my mom to grandparents, my creative wings were never snipped," he said.

Lamont believes that support gave him the confidence to chase his dreams.

"I think that made me, I don't want to say crazy, but made me bold enough to chase the dream that is me directing a motion picture," he said.

The star-studded dramedy, produced by Issa Rae, features an all-star cast, including Keke Palmer and SZA. The film tells the story of best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa, who scramble to make rent after a financial mishap.

"It's surreal in a sense," Lamont said about his film debut. "But I'm happy it's here, and I'm grateful that people are going to be able to see it this weekend."

As the film debuts, Lamont is calling on Detroiters to show up at the box office.

"Detroit is a country; it's just my favorite city. I think it's one of the best cities in the world," he said.

"One of Them Days" hits theaters on Jan. 17.