Metro Detroit business owners frustrated with lack of traffic during Lathrup Village road construction

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A stretch of road work in Lathrup Village is causing massive headaches for local businesses along Southfield Road.

A resurfacing project of Southfield Road between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads began on April 29. Jay Lee, who has owned Munson Cleaners for 25 years, said his business hasn't been as busy as it usually is this time of year.

"It's just a disaster right now," Lee told CBS News Detroit.

He said although the project began just over two weeks ago, it hit him straight in the wallet.

"At least 30% of the gross. So it does impact my employees, myself and the supplies, you know, everything," Lee said.

Just across the street from Munson Cleaners, the owner of 44 Burrito said the dinner rush has become nearly obsolete since the project began.

"Business has dwindled down. I would say 80%. We're all looking at it as a disaster. What do we do?" said Tara Young, the owner of 44 Burrito.

Young said she recently moved her restaurant from Detroit to Lathrup Village in December. The construction put her in a position where she's had to pause other projects she had planned to use those funds for marketing as she is looking for ways to get their name out there due to a lack of foot traffic.

"Now, we're just doing our advertisement under social media, so our Instagram, Facebook, TikTok things, like that. But it's still dealing with the traffic. It's still an inconvenience for people," Young said.

CBS News Detroit contacted the Oakland County Road Commission on Wednesday. At the time this article was published, we hadn't heard back.

According to the commission, the project is expected to be completed by the early summer.