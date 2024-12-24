Last-minute shoppers bring holiday cheer to Metro Detroit businesses

Metro Detroiters take to the stores for last-minute holiday shopping

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — If you're one of those shoppers who is down to the wire with holiday shopping, there's still time this Christmas Eve.

Many Metro Detroit retail shops and businesses are still open for shoppers to grab those last-minute gifts.

Heidi Hendricks was up and early at the Meijer in Southfield Tuesday morning snatching gifts for her coworkers.

"Just some gift cards. It's easy, and everybody likes them," said Hendricks. "I'm heading straight to the gift cards, then straight to the packaging, and I'm done."

In Royal Oak, last-minute shoppers brought holiday cheer for small businesses like "Write Impressions," located off Washington Avenue.

"I'm almost done. We already have the big presents, and now it's just the stocking stuffers," said shopper Lindsy Partridge.

With just a few more hours until they close, Write Impressions owner Lori London was anticipating quite the crowd.

"It's been crazy. The last few days here have been totally bonkers," London said.

London's shop is ringing in 35 years of holiday joy in the city.

"I think this is the best Christmas since COVID," said London.

If you are headed out to finish off your holiday list, it's probably best to give stores a call to make sure they're still open. Many businesses close early on Christmas Eve.