Lane, ramp closures required on I-96 in Oakland County for two days this week

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 96 in Oakland County will have lane and ramp closures for two days this week. 

MDOT says on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 27-28, there will be closures on I-96 from I-696 to Beck Road. Officials say the closures are due to pavement striping for the upcoming traffic shift and return to three lanes on on the freeway.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, westbound I-96 will be one lane from Novi Road to Beck Road. The Beck Road ramp to I-96 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound I-96 will be down to one lane from the westbound I-696 connector to Beck Road. The southbound M-5 ramp will also be closed to the westbound I-96.

The following ramps will be closed intermittently:

  • The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road
  • The Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96
  • The westbound I-96 ramp to Beck Road

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, northbound I-275 to westbound I-96 will be closed.

Pavement striping for eastbound I-96 is planned for later in the week. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 4:54 PM EST

