Rock 'n' Roll legend Kiss adds Detroit show to The End of The Road Tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Legendary band Kiss adds four additional dates to its The End of Road Tour, including in Detroit.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Little Caesars Arena. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 7 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Presales will begin at 10 a.m. on April 3.

Other shows have been added in Nashville, St. Louis and Fort Worth. The group will finish its 50-show tour in New York City's Madison Square Garden. The city has been part of the band's history for decades.