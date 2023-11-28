Farmington Hills names Karen Mondora its first female assistant city manager

Karen Mondora City of Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Farmington Hills announced its director of public services, Karen Mondora, has been named the assistant city manager, becoming the first woman in that role.

Officials say Mondora's new job is effective Monday, Nov. 27. She joins a majority women-led administration.

Senior engineer Tammy Gushard will serve as director of public services until the position is permanently filled.

"Karen has been an exceptional asset to the City since she started over eleven years ago in the Department of Public Services," said City Manager Gary Mekjian in a statement. "Time and time again, Karen has demonstrated her strong commitment to our community and residents, and I'm sure she will embody the same dedication as assistant city manager."

She has been working for the city since 2012 and served as director since 2016. In that role, she oversaw the divisions of engineering, public works, and building maintenance.

In 2022, she took part in the Women's Municipal Leadership Program, which focused on preparing women for leadership roles in local government.

"It's an immense honor to serve the City of Farmington Hills as assistant city manager, and to be the first woman in this position is historical," Mondora said in a statement. "I am eager to work closely with our city council, city manager, and employees across the City to advance our City's goals and ensure that the City of Farmington Hills remains one of the largest and most diverse cities in Oakland County for many generations to come."