Kalkaska County man charged with stealing cabin

Michigan State Police

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Kalkaska County man is charged with stealing a 12-by-28 foot cabin and attempting to hide the cabin on his property, Michigan State Police say.

The cabin was stolen from a property on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township sometime between Nov. 18, 2021, and Dec. 16, 2021.

Jeremy James Knoll, 43, of Kalkaska, became a suspect when troopers found the cabin on his property in Orange Township while serving a search warrant on March 15, 2022.

According to MSP, Knoll attempted to conceal the cabin on his property by erecting large pieces of sheet metal around it as well as altering its appearance. Troopers were able to find matching serial numbers inside the cabin.

Knoll was arrested on Jan. 1 and arraigned Tuesday in a Kalkaska County court on one count receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000-$20,000.

He was issued a $20,000 10% bond.

Knoll is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 27.

MSP says the investigation is ongoing and that there may be more arrests in the case.