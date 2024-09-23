Bodycam captures K-9 finding Michigan teen who was missing for 4 days

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old Michigan girl who had been missing for four days was found thanks to authorities and a K-9 named Ox.

The teen from Mesick, Michigan, was last seen leaving her school at about 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 19.

According to Michigan State Police, a Wexford County Sheriff's deputy spotted the teen Monday on W. 14 Road in Mesick before the 15-year-old went into the woods.

An MSP K-9 team was called to the area, where Trooper Unterbrink and Ox tracked the teen four miles into the woods. Unterbrink and Ox escorted her back to the patrol vehicle.

Bodycam footage showed the moment the trooper and his K-9 found the teen, who then petted the dog after the Unterbrink informed her that Ox was friendly.

"You can pet him. Just don't take his ball," the trooper said in the video.