3 juveniles to face charges for illegal use of fireworks that damaged property in Dearborn Heights, police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say charges will be filed against three juveniles accused of setting off fireworks that damaged property in Dearborn Heights.

DHPD director Kevin Swope says several incidents allegedly involving the individuals go back about one month. Swope says damage to the property is minor and no injuries were reported.

"The DHPD Detective Bureau is finalizing malicious destruction of property and illegal use of fireworks charges. The charges will be filed with the Wayne County Juvenile Court upon completion of the investigations," Swope said in a statement. "We have been working with citizens who have supplied video and screenshots of the juveniles committing these acts."

Swope says they received a video and screenshots of the juveniles as well as license plate information related to the case.

No other information was released.