Jury convicts Oakland County woman of killing father with lye

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been convicted of throwing lye on her sleeping father, resulting in his death.

A jury convicted Megan Joyce Imirowicz of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death and domestic violence, according to a press release from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say on Oct. 1, 2021, Imirowicz threw the chemical drain cleaner on her father, 64-year-old Konrad Imirowicz. The victim was taken to the hospital for chemical burns across his body. He died five months later on March 6, 2022, three days after he was taken off life support.

With the conviction, the prosecution requested for the court to revoke Imirowicz's bond, which was granted.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 25. Imirowicz could face life in prison, officials say.

"This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim in this case."