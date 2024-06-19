Joy Road bridge over US-23 in Ann Arbor closed indefinitely after struck by semi-truck

Michigan man killed during mental health crisis, crime falls in ShotStopper areas and more stories

Michigan man killed during mental health crisis, crime falls in ShotStopper areas and more stories

Michigan man killed during mental health crisis, crime falls in ShotStopper areas and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An overpass in Ann Arbor is closed indefinitely while crews evaluate damage after a crash on Tuesday night.

At 8:30 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers responded to southbound US-23 at the Joy Road overpass after receiving a report of a crash involving a 2023 International semi-truck.

The truck's driver, a 51-year-old Mississippi man, was heading southbound on US-23 and transporting a backhoe on a flatbed trailer.

The boom of the backhoe struck the overpass, damaging the bridge, according to state police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one was injured.

The truck driver was issued a citation for causing a vehicle to be operated over height.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews have closed the bridge indefinitely while they evaluate the damage.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes during this closure.