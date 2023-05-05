Michigan State student injured in shooting to attend Celtics-76ers game as James Harden's guest

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University student John Hao will have a chance to see Sunday's Celtics-76ers game up close and personal.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Hao is set to attend the game as James Harden's guest. Sunday will be Game 4 for the teams in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The invite comes after the NBA All-Star called Hao back in February as he recovered following a tragic shooting on campus. Hao, who is paralyzed from the chest down, was one of the five surviving students in the Feb. 13 incident. Three other students were killed.

In the days following the shooting, Harden reached out to Hao, gifted his game-worn sneakers and contributed to the student's GoFundMe account.

"You gotta think positive things and just keep pushing, and keep fighting. I got you," Harden told Hao.