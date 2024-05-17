Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Jack Springgate joins the CBS News Detroit team after working for nearly seven years as a news reporter and anchor in South Bend, Ind., and Minot, North Dakota.

A lifelong Detroit sports fan and University of Michigan alum, Jack says there's no place he'd rather be than in the Motor City.

Jack adds a wealth of experience covering breaking news, social justice topics and big events wherever he's been.

When he's not covering news, Jack says he loves exploring all corners of the state of Michigan with his wife and dog from his home base in Ann Arbor. There isn't a new or trendy restaurant he isn't willing to try, and he's looking forward to making his mark here in Detroit.