Investigators seeking tips in 1985 disappearance of Metro Detroit mother

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the disappearance of 28-year-old Cindy Moore, who was last seen 39 years ago.

Authorities said that Moore, who worked at the U.S. Postal Service in Troy, left work on May 23, 1985, and was scheduled to pick up her son from her estranged husband's home in Warren. However, Moore did not make it to the house or to her parent's home in Independence Township.

Investigators said the last known sighting of her was reported by a coworker 15 minutes after she left work. The coworker reported seeing her driving her silver 1985 Ford Tempo near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Interstate 75.

Cindy Moore, 28, was last seen in Oakland County, Michigan, on May 23, 1985. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, her car was found a week later parked in front of the Red Roof Inn at 14 Mile Road and John R in Madison Heights. Investigators determined the car had been there since she was last seen and was locked with the keys missing.

Police suspect foul play and considered her estranged husband, William Moore, as a suspect. William Moore admitted to assaulting his wife during an argument.

Police searched the backyard of their Warren home but did not find a body.

"Sometimes, after years have passed, people that had information or knowledge are more willing to share and come forward," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement. "Often times the guilt has been weighing on them or the fear has diminished. Please help us give this family some closure. Contact us If you have any information that would be helpful."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.