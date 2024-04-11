Investigators offering $2K reward in Pontiac triple shooting that left one man dead

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead.

Authorities are now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

At about 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to the North Hill Farms Apartment Complex for a reported shooting and three men in their 20s. Two of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A third person, identified as 24-year-old Rayjon Tyree Barnes, was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are looking for assistance in locating the individual(s) that committed this cowardly and despicable violent act by shooting into a crowd. The only way we can stop senseless violence is when people speak up. You can be anonymous, and a reward is possible," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.