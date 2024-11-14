Feds investigating "unnecessary institutionalization" in Michigan's state psychiatric hospitals

(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a disability rights investigation into whether Michigan has unnecessarily institutionalized adults with serious mental illness in state-run psychiatric hospitals.

The department said it's investigating if the state failed to "provide necessary community-based mental health services to enable people to transition from the state psychiatric hospitals and remain stable in the community."

"The Americans with Disabilities Act protects people's right to receive mental health services in the community, rather than remaining in hospitals when they are ready to go home," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a release. "This investigation will assess whether Michigan is honoring the ADA's promise that people with disabilities be served in the most integrated setting appropriate. The Civil Rights Division will continue to advocate for states to provide people with disabilities the services they need to avoid unnecessary institutionalization."

The DOJ has notified the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan State Attorney General's Office of the investigation.

"We open this investigation as part of our mission to protect civil rights and to ensure our neighbors with mental health disabilities can succeed and thrive in their communities," said U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totton for the Western District of Michigan.

Michigan operates four inpatient psychiatric hospitals: Caro Psychiatric Hospital; Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline; Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital; and Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland.

Anyone with relevant information regarding the investigation is encouraged to reach out to investigators at community.michigan@usdoj.gov, the Civil Rights Division's Civil Rights Portal or 888-392-5415.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to MDHHS for comment on the investigation.