Kabosu, internet sensation dog that inspired meme and Dogecoin, has died, her owner says
The Japanese dog whose photo inspired a generation of oddball online jokes and the $23-billion Dogecoin cryptocurrency beloved by Elon Musk died on Friday, her owner said.
"She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," Atsuko Sato wrote on her blog, thanking the fans of her shiba inu, whose name was Kabosu -- the face of the "Doge" meme.
"I think Kabo-chan was the happiest dog in the world. And I was the happiest owner," Sato wrote.
As a rescue dog, Kabosu's real birthday was unknown but Sato estimated her age at 18, past the average lifespan for a shiba inu, with her birthday celebrated in November.
In 2010, two years after adopting Kabosu from a puppy mill where she would otherwise have been put down, Sato took a picture of her pet crossing her paws on the sofa.
She posted that image on her blog, from where it spread to online forum Reddit and became a meme that bounced from college bedrooms to office e-mail chains.
The memes typically used goofy broken English to reveal the inner thoughts of Kabosu and other shiba inu "doge" -- pronounced like pizza "dough" but with a "j" at the end.
The picture also later became an NFT digital artwork that sold for $4 million and inspired Dogecoin, which was started as a joke by two software engineers and is now the eighth-most valuable cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $23 billion.
Dogecoin has been backed by hip-hop star Snoop Dogg, "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Mark Cuban and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.
But its most keen supporter was probably the billionaire Musk, who joked about the currency on X -- sending its value soaring -- and hailed it as "the people's crypto."
Dogecoin has also inspired a plethora of other cheap and highly volatile "memecoins," including spin-off Shiba Inu and others based on dogs, cats or Donald Trump.
Kabosu fell ill with leukaemia and liver disease in late 2022, and Sato said in a recent interview with Agence France-Presse in her home of Sakura, east of Tokyo, that the "invisible power" of prayers from fans worldwide helped her pull through.