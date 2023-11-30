International Day of Solidarity rally held in Dearborn; community asks more of elected officials

DEARBORN, Mic. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a show of solidarity on Wednesday when Palestinian supporters took their message to the masses. Hundreds gathered in Dearborn for International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"We shall die or live with dignity, freedom, and justice," one speaker said.

As the Israel-Hamas war reaches new levels, many across the world look for the end to be near. Hundreds of residents of different backgrounds joined in calling for a ceasefire.

"Tomorrow and one day, history will be on our side talking about the moments we stood up for justice time and time again. To our brothers and sisters in Gaza, we will never forget you," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Wednesday's event also included guest speakers from activists Shaun King and Amer Zahr to local politicians like Detroit's City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago Romero.

The conflict has been growing overseas since Oct. 7. A few dozen people have been released during the ceasefire.

"I know that as I speak on this stage our tax dollars are funding bombardments and genocide, and this is why we say ceasefire now," Santiago-Romero said to the crowd.

The event was hosted by New Generation for Palestine. Organizers have simple requests from America's federal political leaders, to end the war.

"We are not going to stay silent, we are going to continue to show we are going to continue to march we are going to continue to come to your offices. No matter how annoyed you are," said co-organizer Adam Abusalah.

The International Day of Solidarity dates back to the 1940s when Palestine's land was divided into independent Arab and Jewish states.

"I've had many people ask me do I believe in Israel's right to exist. I reply, 'Are you asking me do they have the right to exist under their current form?'" co-organizer Lexis Zeidan said to the crowd.

During the rally, members said that depending on how federal leaders react to the war will factor into their choices for the next election.