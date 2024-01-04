Troy police warn of Instagram scam after woman gets $100K withdrawn from bank accounts

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Troy Police Department is warning residents about an Instagram scam.

A woman reported to police that she was contacted on Instagram by a person who claimed he could help consolidate her debt and get a new mortgage.

The woman provided him with her bank account information and social security number, the department said.

Since January to December 2023, the man has withdrawn $100,000 from her accounts, police said.

Originally, the woman thought he was withdrawing money for his financial services but none of the money went toward the new mortgage or consolidation, according to police.

The woman never met the man and doesn't know what he did with the money.