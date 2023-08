CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 9, 2023

Inkster Police Department

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Inkster police say a boy found wandering in Inkster Wednesday morning has been reunited with his mother.

The boy was found unattended at about 9 a.m. playing with toys in a yard in the 3600 block of Hickory in Inkster.

Police say the boy is believed to be 2-3 years old.