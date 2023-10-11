Inkster police arrest man accused of shooting girlfriend in the neck

Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr. Inkster Police Department

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a woman in Inkster over the weekend.

In an update, Inkster police say Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr. was arrested at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Williams is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the neck on Saturday, Oct. 7. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Biltmore, where they found the victim. Police say Williams and the victim got into an argument when allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home but discovered that Williams fled, leading to a search for the suspect until his arrest on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.