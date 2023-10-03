Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly faces federal bribery charge

(CBS DETROIT) - The mayor of Inkster has been charged with bribery, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

A federal indictment alleges Mayor Patrick Wimberly, 49, received monthly cash bribes from an "outside party" to facilitate and secure the sale of property owned by the city.

Conversations between Wimberly and the person began in August 2022, read the indictment.

Wimberly allegedly demanded to be paid $100,000 to secure the property. He and the person agreed to $5,000 monthly payments that would eventually increase to $10,000 to reach the demanded amount.

Between September 2022 and April 2023, Wimberly received a total of $50,000 to ensure the person would win the bid for the property, according to the indictment.

"Elected public officials owe a duty to their community to act in the citizens' best interest," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "Our office is committed to prosecuting those public officials who betray the public trust by accepting bribes."

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.