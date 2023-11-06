Inkster man charged for making threatening phone calls to judge

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 6, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Inkster man has been charged in connection to making multiple threatening phone calls to a Metro Detroit judge.

Antonio Walter Clark has been charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, stalking and malicious use of telecommunication services, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Clark allegedly made threatening phone calls to 22nd District Court Judge Sabrina Johnson.

Inkster police investigated the incident and arrested Clark on Friday, Nov. 3. While in custody, it is alleged that Clark tried to flee police, and he was apprehended a short time after.

Clark was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 6, and given a $1 million bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 13.