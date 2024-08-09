Portion of I-96 in Oakland County closed in both directions due to downed power lines

Harris and Trump agree to debate, Jackson-Bolanos back in court and more top stories

Harris and Trump agree to debate, Jackson-Bolanos back in court and more top stories

Harris and Trump agree to debate, Jackson-Bolanos back in court and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-96 between Milford and Wixom roads in Oakland County are closed Friday morning because of downed power lines over the freeway.

CBS Detroit

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a construction crane took down some power lines.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says traffic on eastbound I-96 at Milford Road should use Grand River Avenue east to Wixom Road north, while westbound I-96 traffic at Wixom Road should use westbound Grand River to Kent Lake Road.

As of 8:40 a.m., the power lines were still down across the freeway. Fire crews and DTE Energy workers are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.