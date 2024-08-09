Watch CBS News
Portion of I-96 in Oakland County closed in both directions due to downed power lines

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-96 between Milford and Wixom roads in Oakland County are closed Friday morning because of downed power lines over the freeway. 

downed-power-lines-i-96.jpg
CBS Detroit

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a construction crane took down some power lines. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation says traffic on eastbound I-96 at Milford Road should use Grand River Avenue east to Wixom Road north, while westbound I-96 traffic at Wixom Road should use westbound Grand River to Kent Lake Road. 

As of 8:40 a.m., the power lines were still down across the freeway. Fire crews and DTE Energy workers are on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

