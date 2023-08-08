Hyundai donates $250K to University of Michigan Mott Children's Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital received a $250,000 donation on Tuesday from Hyundai's Hope On Wheels nonprofit.

The gift will fund pediatric cancer research at Mott, which was recently named the No. 1 children's hospital in Michigan by U.S. News & World Report.

"It's a great day," said Hyundai Motor America Regional Sales Operations Manager Scott Muirhead. "Anytime you can come and give back and help children that are fighting cancer … it's one of the more underfunded parts of the cancer research programs out there, and it's something we've been doing since 1998."

The event also featured a handprint ceremony for pediatric patients at Mott.

To date, Hope on Wheels has donated more than $3 million to U-M's Children's Hospital.

"They have been such an amazing partner to us. I think this is around the 12th year," said Chief Operating Officer at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald. "And today, we're being presented with a $250,000 check. The executives at Hyundai support this cause all year long, and we couldn't be more thrilled."

This year's recipient of the Hyundai Impact Award at Mott is pediatric neuro-oncologist John Prensner. His work is part of ongoing research that focuses on aggressive childhood brain cancers.

"Children with brain cancers are one of the toughest groups of patients to treat with conventional treatment options," Prensner said in a statement. "My work is directed at connecting new discoveries that we make in the lab to options for children with atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumors.

"Support from Hyundai Hope On Wheels is a wonderful testament to their dedication to push forward pediatric cancer research and accelerate the pace that we can help cure all children with cancer."

"We are making huge advancements in pediatric cancer research, and we're just so proud of our team who dedicates their lives to making sure that we have the answers and that we're focused on kids and cancer," said Ewald.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, visit www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.