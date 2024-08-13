Human remains found after Monroe County garage fire, sheriff's office says

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Human remains were found inside a vehicle after a garage fire in Monroe County on Monday morning, officials said.

At about 9:15 a.m. Monroe County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting that a structure had "blown up" in the 7900 block of Case Drive, near Linwood Drive, in Lambertville, which is located within Bedford Township.

Deputies arrived and found the detached garage on fire, with damage that appeared to have been caused by an explosion, according to the sheriff's office.

Bedford Township and Whiteford Township fire officials extinguished the fire, and after searching the garage, human remains were found inside a vehicle that was parked inside the garage.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team are handling the investigation.

The human remains were taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.