Hulk Hogan to visit Metro Detroit, launch new beer. Here's where the WWE legend will be.

President Biden to address the nation, Detroit police accept texts to 911 and more top stories

President Biden to address the nation, Detroit police accept texts to 911 and more top stories

President Biden to address the nation, Detroit police accept texts to 911 and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - WWE legend Hulk Hogan is scheduled to visit Michigan this week to launch his Real American Beer brand in the state, following his speech at the Republican National Convention, where he ripped his shirt off.

Real American Beer, co-founded by Hogan, is an American-style light lager brewed with North American ingredients, according to a release, and will be at several locations in Metro Detroit for the launch.

"If the Great Lakes State is anything like what we experienced last week in Missouri, Michigan better get ready brother," said Hogan.

He is expected to attend events in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The following are the locations Hogan is scheduled to be at on Wednesday:

Zetouna Liquor, Rochester Hills, 1-2 p.m.

Red Wagon Shoppe, Troy, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Beverage Warehouse, Beverly Hills, 4 to 5 p.m.

O'Tooles, Royal Oak, 6 p.m.

The Old Shillelagh, Detroit, 7 p.m.

Then, Hogan is expected to be at the following events on Thursday:

The Wine Garden, St. Clair Shores, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Harper Liquor Land, Clinton Township, 2-3 p.m.

The Wine Garden, Sterling Heights, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Liquor Book, Sterling Heights, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Tin Roof, Detroit, 7:45 p.m.

People will have the opportunity to meet Hogan and try the beer, which is a 4.2% ABV that allegedly "provides an easy-drinking experience, a light body, and a crisp clean finish.

So far, the beer has also been launched in Florida, Minnesota, Missouri and Colorado.