How to get a free, reusable red cup from Starbucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year.

On Thursday, the coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free, reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in honor of Red Cup Day.

This year's cup design features white starbursts and snowflakes stamped on the iconic red cup. It also comes with a special message to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups.

Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks via delivery or using the Starbucks app.

Here's a list of beverages eligible for a free red cup:

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Hot Chocolate

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Toasted White Hot Chocolate

Toasted White

Chocolate Mocha

White Hot Chocolate

Customers can bring the reusable cup into any U.S. Starbucks store to receive 10 cents off a drink anytime in the future. Starbucks rewards members can also snag 25 bonus stars if they bring in their own cups.

Using a personal reusable cup is one way Starbucks invites customers to join its efforts to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.