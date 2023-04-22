Hospice of Michigan kicks off statewide Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - After a three-year pause, Hospice of Michigan's annual Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser is back.

The statewide fundraiser, which started in Grand Rapids in 2016, kicked off the 2023 circuit with its first fundraiser event in Detroit at St. Andrews Hall Friday night.

The not-for-profit's fundraising event expanded to Detroit in 2018. The group's event featured cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pitmasters and restaurants, and live music. Proceeds from the fundraiser support Hospice for Michigan.

"It's been too long since Hospice of Michigan has been able to hold our signature Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser in Detroit. Not only is the event returning - it's coming back bigger and better than ever before," said Megan Lacross, director of philanthropy for Hospice of Michigan. "It's truly heartwarming to witness so many Michiganders come together with their fellow community members to experience some of metro Detroit's best hand-crafted cocktails, delicious barbecue, and great music - all in an effort to further Hospice of Michigan's mission in making quality end-of-life care accessible for anyone who needs it."

Officials say because the event has grown in popularity over the years, extra dates have been set for the year statewide:

Grand Rapids: 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Cadillac: 5-9 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at The Wex

Ann Arbor: 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 21 at The Valley

Traverse City: 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at Cathedral Barn

Alpena: 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at The Depot



Any donations received will be doubled by the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation. The "Make it a Double" Matching Gift will match all donations up to $250,000. Proceeds from the event support Hospice of Michigan's Open Access Program, which helps ensure end-of-life care to all, regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances.

For more information on Hospice of Michigan or the Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraising series, click here.