Hope College student killed after being hit by train in Holland

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

HOLLAND, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – A Hope College student has died of her injuries after she was struck by a train Saturday, college officials announced.

Jennifer Kasunick, of Bay Village, Ohio, was a junior at the college in the west Michigan community of Holland. Her service dog, Rowdy, survived the train-pedestrian accident that occurred near 10th Street.

College president Matthew A. Scogin called the situation "an unimaginable accident" in his announcement, and invited the campus community to a gathering in Dimnent Memorial Chapel that took place Saturday night.

Scogin reported that Kasunick was "a well-loved member of the community." She served as a residential advisor in Phelps Hall, which is one of the on-campus housing facilities.

"We ask for your prayers and support for Jennifer's family and friends," Scogin said. "Such news deeply affects all of us. Our mourning process will be messy, difficult, and long. But we will do it together. And we grieve with hope."

Hope College is a private, four-year Christian liberal arts college.