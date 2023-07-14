HopCat to open new Livonia location this month

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new HopCat location is set to open in Livonia later this month. Here's everything you need to know about the grand opening, the location, hours and more!

Rendering of new Livonia HopCat location HopCat

The 9,200-square-foot restaurant will be located at 17800 Haggerty Road and will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

It will offer 50 taps of local craft beer, and its iconic comfort food menu, which includes the Cosmik Fries, a fan-favorite.

HopCat Cosmik Fries HopCat

The space accommodates 287 guests and features the following:

two indoor dining areas with high-top and low-top tables

mafia booths

a private event space

a game room

a repurposed lazy Susan table from Claddagh Irish Pub (seats up to 12)

main bar (seats 40)

two roll-up garage doors (open-air dining)

two patios (seats total of 48)

separate entryway for to-go orders

The bar at this restaurant will be the largest bar out of all the brand's locations.

The public is invited to a grand opening ceremony that will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. The first 100 people in line on the 29th will receive free Cosmik fries for one year. The restaurant will also be giving out HopCat swag and gifts to dine-in guests.

In addition, HopCat picked Livonia Public Schools as a charity partner and will host an invite-only dinners to raise money for the district's STEM program. HopCat will match up to $5,000 of all money raised through alcohol sales and charitble donations on these nights.

"We are so thrilled to be named the Charity Partner for the grand opening of HopCat in our hometown," said Stacy Jenkins, Administrator of District Communications for Livonia Public Schools. "We are grateful for this opportunity to not only raise funds, but also awareness of the brand-new STEM offerings that are coming this fall to each of our 15 elementary schools."