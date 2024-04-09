Homeless services extending hours in Detroit during 2024 NFL draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The sights and sounds of the city preparing for the NFL draft ring through the Motor City.

With any event of this caliber, some services find themselves in the middle of it all and won't be able to provide certain services like shelter, food and hygienic needs for those who have no roof over their head.

"We, in conversation with the mayor's office, we decided we would stay open extended hours and allow people to stay in our place," said the Rev. Tim McCabe, the president and CEO of the Pope Francis Center in Detroit.

He said on Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26, the normal hours of 7-11 a.m. will be extended. Hours will be from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., McCabe said.

"We'll be able to provide food for folks that would have gone other places for food. We'll get people signed up for shelters if people are in need of shelters. A number of the places that would go get people signed up for housing and shelter will not be available during those two days, so we'll make sure that (if) people have an emergency need, we're there to respond to that," McCabe said.

He adds that he wants anyone and everyone to participate and have a good time when the draft is in the city. But he wants to make sure those who may not have access to the basics have somewhere to go.

"There was a lot of criticism during the Super Bowl, for example, when they moved people out of the city. And they have no interest in doing anything like that anymore. They just simply want to make sure that people are taken care of and they're safe," McCabe said.