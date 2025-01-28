Home invasion arrest made in Troy, officers believe other incidents are related

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Troy Police Department reports a man has been arrested in the area who police officers believe to have been responsible for multiple home invasions.

"The arrest marks a significant step in ensuring the safety and security of our community," the department said in a press release.

One of those cases involved a home invasion reported about noon Friday by a resident in the 2100 block of East Big Beaver Road.

Then about 1:30 p.m. that day, officers took Brian Maurice Kellum, age 41, into custody without incident during a traffic stop, the report said.

Kellum had an arraignment hearing Monday in Oakland County District Court 52-4 in Troy after being charged with two counts of second-degree home invasion and one count of driving while license suspended, the department said.

The arrest came in the aftermath of an intensive investigation led by the Special Investigations Unit, which had been gathering evidence and tracking a possible suspect's activities. The Special Investigations Unit is a multi-agency, regional unit through the efforts of Auburn Hills Police Department, Birmingham Police Department, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Royal Oak Police Department and Troy Police Department.

"Kellum is believed to be involved in additional home invasions in Troy and the surrounding area," investigators said.

The Troy Police Department said its officers encourage residents to "remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Tips from the community can play a crucial role in any investigation."