Holiday Markets highlight local this holiday season

(CBS DETROIT)- Holiday markets return to Detroit's Eastern Market with a number of diverse shops to meet the needs of holiday shoppers.

Many of them feature a variety of Michigan-made gifts, clothing and a lot more. One holiday market is owned by Cristal Franklin, the niece of the legendary Aretha Franklin. She decided to use her brand CFranks to celebrate Detroit and the icons, like her aunt, who helped make the city what it is today.

"We know one thing about Detroit, is we have the biggest record industry in the world that fueled the record industry in the sixties, in the seventies, with Motown. And anyone who's driving a car can thank Detroit. So, you know, Detroit has always been a hot spot.

The holiday market will run every Sunday through and also Christmas Eve. Here is the breakdown of remaining dates:

Sunday, December 4

Sunday, December 11

Sunday, December 18

Saturday, December 24 - Last-Minute Gifts & Food Shopping

"We're right there when you talk about New York, Paris, L.A., Miami, Detroit," Franklin added.