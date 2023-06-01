Here's a list of tickets that go on sale this Friday for upcoming events in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale this weekend for upcoming shows heading to Metro Detroit.

This Friday, Michiganders can get tickets to see various artists this year. In addition, tickets for Niall Horan's 2024 tour will also go on sale this weekend.

On sale Friday, June 2

Dominic Fike "Don't Stare at the Sun Tour"

Event Date: Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Chevelle and Three Days Grace wsg. Loathe

Event Date: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre TakeOver 4 starring T.I. wsg. PLIES, Trina, Yella Beezy and Young (lineup subject to change)

Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Fox Theatre Niall Horan "The Show" Love on Tour 2024

Event Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Next weekend, fans will be able to purchase tickets for the upcoming Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull "The Trilogy Tour." This show will happen at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets will go on sale for this show on Friday, June 9.

