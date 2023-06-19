Rip Hamilton, Henrik Zetterberg, LaMarr Woodley among Michigan Sports Hall of Fame inductees

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame is adding notable athletes and sports officials this year.

The MSHOF class of 2023 will include former Detroit Pistons player Richard "Rip" Hamilton, former Red Wings player Henrik Zetterberg, and All-American athlete LaMarr Woodley.

The 10 inductees were selected by the Hall of Fame's Election Task Force and the public, according to a press release.

"We thank the thousands of sports fans who went online to vote and be part of this year's election process," Jordan Field, Hall of Fame president, said in a statement. "The 2023 class includes those inductees who have had the most fan support in our history."

The MSHOF organization will hold an induction ceremony on Sept. 14. Recent notable inductees included Calvin Johnson, Chauncey Billups, and Chris Webber.

"This year's class spans generations and represents a diversity of champions and pioneers from the best in Michigan sports history. Congratulations to the Class of 2023," Scott Lesher, Hall of Fame chairman, said in a statement.

Here are the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023