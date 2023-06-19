Rip Hamilton, Henrik Zetterberg, LaMarr Woodley among Michigan Sports Hall of Fame inductees
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame is adding notable athletes and sports officials this year.
The MSHOF class of 2023 will include former Detroit Pistons player Richard "Rip" Hamilton, former Red Wings player Henrik Zetterberg, and All-American athlete LaMarr Woodley.
The 10 inductees were selected by the Hall of Fame's Election Task Force and the public, according to a press release.
"We thank the thousands of sports fans who went online to vote and be part of this year's election process," Jordan Field, Hall of Fame president, said in a statement. "The 2023 class includes those inductees who have had the most fan support in our history."
The MSHOF organization will hold an induction ceremony on Sept. 14. Recent notable inductees included Calvin Johnson, Chauncey Billups, and Chris Webber.
"This year's class spans generations and represents a diversity of champions and pioneers from the best in Michigan sports history. Congratulations to the Class of 2023," Scott Lesher, Hall of Fame chairman, said in a statement.
Here are the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023
- Richard "Rip" Hamilton: Detroit Pistons championship guard who was a three-time All-Star in his nine seasons with the team, when he played in six straight Eastern Conference Finals.
- Henrik Zetterberg: Played his entire NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, including serving as Captain for his final six seasons, leading the team to the 2008 Stanley Cup, when he also won the Conn Smythe Trophy for his playoff performance.
- Ryan Miller: A native of East Lansing, he starred in goal on the hockey team at Michigan State University, where he recorded 26 shutouts and was the 2001 Hobey Baker Award winner.
- Sierra Romero: A four-time All-American softball player at the University of Michigan, she holds the career Big Ten Conference triple crown and is the all-time NCAA leader in runs scored.
- Lorenzo White: The all-time leading rusher in Michigan State football history, the two-time first-team All-American back he still holds nearly every school rushing record even though his last season was 1987.
- LaMarr Woodley: The Saginaw native starred at Saginaw High, where he won a state football title before his standout play at the University of Michigan. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior as well as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
- Rick Comley: A hockey All-American at Lake Superior State, Comley went on to coach the Lakers followed by Northern Michigan, which he led to the Frozen Four in 1980 and 1981 and National Championship in 1991, before winning a National Championship for Michigan State in 2007.
- Mike "Doc" Emrick: A longtime resident of St. Clair, he called professional hockey games from 1973 until 2020 at the local level in several markets and on the national level as the lead NHL play-by-play voice for every major network.
- Colleen Howe: Known as "Mrs. Hockey," she was a pioneering sports agent and manager, representing her husband, the legendary Gordie Howe (MSHOF Class of 1957), and her son Mark (MSHOF Class of 2013) and Marty in their hockey and business interests, and is also credited for bringing Junior A hockey to the United States. Mrs. Howe passed away in 2009.
- Dawn Riley: A native of Detroit, she is the most honored woman in the history of United States sailboat racing as a team captain, skipper, and America's Cup crew member and competitor in around-the-world races.
