Henry Ford Museum featuring Ferris Bueller's Day Off Ferrari

(CBS DETROIT)- A familiar red fixture of 1980's pop culture has made its way to the Henry Ford Museum.

For a limited time, you can check out the actual car used in the 1986 movie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The 1985 Modena Spyder is on display, along with a rotating selection of cars for the next six months at the Henry Ford Museum.

"This is exciting. You know, a lot of the Gen Xers know the movie very well inside and out, but even a lot of younger people have watched the movie. They enjoy it and what it represents, it really captures that time period of the mid 1980s and the teenage experience. And it's also just a cool car. I mean, a lot of people have said, you look at this, it's the kind of thing you just feel like you have to get into it and drive right," says Matt Anderson, Curator of Transportation at the Henry Ford Museum.

The vehicle was made available through the museum's partnership with Haggerty Driver's Foundation, who has a national historic vehicle registry.

This vehicle is the 22nd of 32 cars to be commemorated. Every six months, a different, significant car from the national historic vehicle register will be on display at the museum.