Helping Handzzz packages thousands of donated homemade meals for homeless

(CBS DETROIT) - From picking up food to preparing and packing it up, members of a local nonprofit are not only showing up to doors in and around Detroit, they are also taking leftover home-cooked meals to those who don't have one.

It is called The Helping Handzzz; the 'zzz' stands for the time most folks are asleep while they are out helping the homeless on the street.

"Growing up, I was always taught when someone was always at the corner to give them what you have in the car to support them. My dad would give me the money when I was in the back seat and I would just give it," Helping Handzzz Founder Nadine Daoud says.

For Daoud Wehbi, he says he has been a volunteer since the nonprofit began back in 2017, but the mission has always stayed the same.

"Don't throw away rice, bread, food in general. We're all about finding a way to feed families any way we can," Wehbi says.

With more than $400 billion of food thrown away in the U.S. every year, Daoud says she hopes to continue picking up, preparing and putting meals in front of those who need them most, especially during the month of Ramadan.

"It doesn't matter what race you are, where you come from, how you were raised. If you are human, you deserve to have a full stomach and that is what we are all about."

For more information about The Helping Handzzz, to donate or to become a volunteer, folks are encouraged to follow and reach out to the nonprofit via Instagram and TikTok.