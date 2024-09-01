Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Heath Kalb joins the CBS News Detroit team after spending 2 years beginning his career covering Western Massachusetts at the NBC affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Some of Heath's highlights from working in New England include interviewing Napoleon Dynamite actor Jon Heder and making Hanukkah latkes with his mom on the station's lifestyle show.

Heath graduated from Stony Brook University on Long Island, where he announced the school's sports teams. He grew up in Northern New Jersey and is a proud native of the Garden State. He is a diehard fan of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Yankees, New England Patriots and Eastern Washington men's basketball teams.

Outside of work, Heath loves sports, comedy, dogs (especially basset hounds), matzo ball soup, playing cards, his family/friends and getting out of his comfort zone.

Heath is excited to call Michigan home now, and if you see Heath out, say "Hi!" He loves meeting and getting to know everyone, especially if they have a furry friend or a bite to eat!