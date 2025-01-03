A look at the health impact shifting weather has on Michiganders

A look at the health impact of shifting weather on Michigan residents

A look at the health impact of shifting weather on Michigan residents

A look at the health impact of shifting weather on Michigan residents

(CBS DETROIT) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Lansing had the warmest year on record for 2024.

That data showed Michigan's state capitol averaged 51.8 degrees in 2024, surpassing the previous record set in 2012 of 51.6 degrees.

"To hear it was the warmest year is not at all surprising," said Dr. Donna Kashian, Director of Environmental Science at Wayne State University.

Kashian said climatologists have been observing this trend for years. Initially, they believed it could be reversed. Now, the goal is to slow it down.

"We need to do everything that we can to stop the increase in temperature from going higher and higher," said Kashian. "And build a society that's better adapted to it."

Kashian says cities will be hit the hardest. She said things like flooding will increase due to larger storms. She also said the economically disadvantaged will struggle to stay afloat due to warmer temperatures and lack of access to things like air conditioning.

"City planners need to address flooding," said Kashian. "They need to address where people live and how they're living. They need to make sure high-rise buildings have air conditioning and all of the things that can help human health."