Harper Woods residents advised not to drink discolored water as crews repair water main break

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Harper Woods residents are warned not to drink discolored water as crews repair a water main break Thursday afternoon.

Crews will be repairing a water main break in the area of 20026 East 8 Mile Road.

Repairs will start at about noon after a tree is removed, and they expect repairs to last between three and five hours, city officials said.

Water service will be disrupted for residents who live in the area and the rustling of sediments could cause brown and discolored water.

Residents are advised not to drink the discolored water, do laundry or shower with it.

After crews are done making repairs, residents should run the faucet until the water runs clear.