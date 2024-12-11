"Our Own Backbone" group mobilizing Black female voters to ask more from Democrats

(CBS DETROIT) — The results of the 2024 general election have some voters, namely Black women, reconsidering their commitment to their political party going forward.

An event hosted by the group "Our Own Backbone" calls attention to the way Black women feel they're being taken for granted by the Democratic Party.

They're calling themselves the "92%." a nod to the proportion of Black female voters who cast their ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris this past election. The group says it's ready to take those votes elsewhere if they don't get more of a voice in the political process going forward.

"We know our power. We know without us you will lose every election," said "Our Own Backbone" founder Tashawna Gill.

She says Democrats can no longer just expect votes from Black women, they'll need to earn them back.

"We felt strung along, but also we feel terrible about our party because they did not listen. They did not listen to the cries of the Black woman," she said.

She says that became evident when pitching her strategy to the Michigan Democratic Party about securing the vote of Black men.

"They literally told us, 'That's not the focus. We focus on Black women that go to the polls. We focus on people who actually vote. We don't have time for that,'" Gill said.

The Michigan Democratic Party issued a statement saying, "Representation and participation are core values of our party here in Michigan, and we look forward to a smooth selection process that puts us in the best position to defeat Republicans and fight for all Michiganders."

The group's words could turn to action sooner than later with Democrats losing a strong candidate for the 2026 Michigan Governor's race.

"There's a candidate out there now, Mayor Mike Duggan, who says he's running as an independent. We don't have to go extreme to the right, but we will, and can, and feel comfortable voting independent," Gill said.

She says it's time for Democrats to put Black women first or lose their unwavering support on the campaign trail and the polls.

"We will go without for years just to know that someone else is ok. We can no longer do that anymore because like I said, our cup is empty. I literally have nothing else to give," Gill said. "Our Own Backbone" isn't just calling attention to these frustrations but they're also working to make real change in the future by funding and running their own candidates for offices across the state."